HOMER - Wilma Juanita Crocker Osborn, 92, Homer, passed away on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Born on December 5, 1929 in Commerce, Mrs. Osborn was the daughter of the late Herman Young and Eula Mae Leach Crocker. She was the widow of George William Osborn, a housewife, a member of Nails Creek Baptist Church, and was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Crocker; and a son-in-law, Jerry Stowe.

Survivors include a daughter, Erlene Osborn Stowe; sister, Judy Crocker (Mel) Hall; and grandchildren, Matthew Stowe and Heather Stowe.

Funeral service: Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Duane Eller officiating. Burial will follow in Nails Creek Cemetery.

Family to receive friend: Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Nails Creek Baptist Church, 2743 GA-51, Homer, Ga. 30547.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

