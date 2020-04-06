Wilma Louise Hatfield Bellew, 95, passed away March 31, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
Born July 12, 1924 in Clay County Arkansas she was the daughter of the late John and Agnes Hatfield.
Known as "Perk" when she was a child, she traveled to St. Louis at the age of 21 to find work. During those years she became a Pentecostal Holiness preacher.
Louise loved her church, her family, her vegetable garden which she loved to share with neighbors, her dogs, and life in general. She tried to show love to everyone she met, and it can truly be said that she never met a stranger.
She is survived by her three children, Sceva Bellew Glenn (Jack), Hull, John Gordon Bellew (June), Nicholson, and JR Bellew (Helen), Athens, five grandchildren, Chris Glenn (Jenny) and Jonathan Glenn (Kelley), Hull, Jeff Glenn, Brooklyn, N.Y., Jessica Smith (Daniel), Nicholson, and Steven Bellew (Kirsten), Athens; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by three brothers; and one grandson, John Michael Bellew.
A private family graveside service will be held at Gordon’s Chapel United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held later.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Gideons International for Bibles or Madison-Oglethorpe Animal Shelter, Danielsville, Ga.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, 963 Hwy. 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
