HOMER - Wilma Tressie Carter Thompson Chandler, 95, Homer, passed away on Sunday, April 3, 2022.
Born on August 10, 1926 in Homer, Mrs. Chandler was the daughter of the late Willie Darnell and Mamie Wood Carter. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 50 years, George H. Thompson Sr.; and her second husband of almost 16 years, Horace H. Grady Chandler.
Survivors include a son, George H. (Janelle) Thompson Jr., Stockbridge; a daughter, Mary Elaine Thompson, Homer; two granddaughters, Georgia Oliver and Holly Sene; a great-granddaughter, Savannah Reno; great-grandsons, Alex Oliver, Lathaniel Driver, Micah Driver, Tristan Driver; two great-great grandchildren; and a number of loved nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Ivie Funeral Home with the Revs. Jerry Payne and Terry Rice officiating. Burial will follow in Banks County Memorial Gardens with the Rev. David Collins officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 7, 0222 from 9:30 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Homer United Methodist Church, 141 Sycamore St., Homer, Ga. 30547.
Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
