COMER - Wilmer Tyler Wynn, 68, Comer, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, January 7, 2021. He went peacefully surrounded by his loving family.
Wilmer was born on May 28, 1952 and was a life-long resident of Madison County. He was a loving husband, father and Papa. He worked as an industrial mechanic for the entirety of his career. He never met a stranger and made friends wherever he went. He loved working to fix things and using his talents to help and serve others. He enjoyed traveling and working outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He lived a life of service and will be missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law, Thelma Compton; and brothers, Larry Wynn and Jake Dodd; as well as sister, Ann Atkins; and nephew, James Rowland.
He was the son of the late Larry Klein Wynn and Janie Brooks Wynn Osley. He was one of eight children. In 1974, he married Kathy Compton Wynn and had three children, Michael (Jennifer) Wynn, Kelly (Dustin) Self and Jason Wynn; and was blessed with five grandchildren, Austin, Rylee, Aiden, Ella, and Kate. Other surviving family members include brothers, Waymon (Betty) Wynn, Paul (Mildred) Wynn, and Roy (Becky) Wynn; and sister, Lucille (Bill) Barnard; plus many brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, January 10, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Graveside service: Sunday, January 10, 2021 at 3 p.m. at the Comer Cemetery. Pallbearers include Austin Wynn, Derrick Compton, Brandon Compton, Robert Compton, Nicholas Rowland and Wesley Skelton.
The family asks in lieu of flowers that donations be made in his honor to the Madison County Food Bank, 1547 West Hwy 98, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In