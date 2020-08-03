GAINESVILLE - Winlyn R. Baker, Gainesville, passed away at his residence in the presences of his loving family.
Mr. Baker was an Army Veteran who served his nation during the Vietnam era and was stationed in Alaska. He was a self-employed construction worker and a skilled craftsman.
Mr. Baker was the son of the late Harvil and Cora Lee (Watkins) Baker. He was the last of his siblings, brothers, W.C., Horace, Shirley, Lonnie, Bobby, Calvin, and Alfred Baker; and sisters, Maudelle Sorrells and Jean Richie. Also proceeding him in death was a daughter, Carleen Baker.
Surviving family members include his daughters, Wendy Baker and Tammy Loann Baker; granddaughter, Sheena Baker; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family is asking that donations be made to Ivie Funeral Home to provide for final expenses. Donations can be made on the donation tab of this obituary or in person at Ivie Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Jerry Baker and David Strickland officiating. Interment will follow at Midway Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 6-8 p.m.
Ivie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Winlyn R. Baker. Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com.
