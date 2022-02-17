causey

COMMERCE - Winnie Nell Roberts Causey, 80, Commerce, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Born on April 7, 1941, Mrs. Causey was the daughter of the late Olin Motes and Ara Roberts. She was the widow of Guy Morgan Causey and was retired from General Electric.

Survivors include sons, Shayne (Christy) Causey, Buford, and Donnie Causey, Commerce; daughter, Connie Rose, Woodstock; brothers, Dennis Roberts, Jefferson, and Edward Roberts, Watkinsville; sisters, Sarah Fields, Commerce, and Sadie Cruce, Jefferson; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Monday, February 21, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplain Jacquelyn Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 20, 2022 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.

