CANON - Woodie Joseph Bassett, 66, Canon, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Bassett was born in Greensboro on June 13, 1953. He was the son of the late James Robert Bassett and the late Ruby Pauline Hunsinger Bassett. He worked as a mechanic and logger most of his life before he became disabled and he attended the Oak Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Jimmy Bassett, George Bassett and Howard Bassett; and sister, Mary Ann Bassett.
Survivors include his sisters, Patsy Hayes and Bobbie Callaway, both of Ila; niece, Rita Bassett Guest, who was also his caregiver most of his life; great- niece, Betty Guest, Canon; and great-nephew, Lee Guest, Canon, GA, whom he treated like his grandchildren; and other nieces and nephews.
Mr. Bassett requested to be cremated.
A private memorial will be held at a later date.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In