WINDER - Wyatt "WyWy" Charles Patterson, six months, Winder, passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021.
The 6-month-old’s love and light were infectious. This precious boy loved music and toys.
Above everything else, he loved his Mommy and Daddy. And they loved him. His parents left everything they knew in Georgia to give their boy the best shot at life. They picked up and moved to Miami, Fla., where he waited on a five-organ transplant. His family knew from the get- go it would be a long shot - but they were willing to do everything in their power to save their boy. And they did.
Wyatt’s parents and grandparents and friends who loved him gave him the most incredible life they could.
I am heartbroken to share sweet Wyatt has gained his angel wings. Their loss is impossible to comprehend and completely heartbreaking. They fought for Wyatt and this sweet baby loved them with all he had.
In his short life, Wyatt touched so many people. His smile lit up the life of everyone he met.
May the love we all sent to his family continue to surround them in the days and weeks to come.
Fly High, sweet Wyatt. - Kaitlyn Ross, 11 Alive News.
"WyWy" is the son of Wendell Tyler Jennings and Courtney Patterson, Winder. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Jo Ann Jennings, Paul Diaferia and Darrin Patterson, all of Winder, and Jenny and John Strickland, Rutledge.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Joel Talley and the Rev. Clarke Kesler officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 6 until 9 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Flowers for WyWy are greatly welcomed or donations may be made to the LifeLink Foundation to help others in the search for organ donation.
The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to all that have cared and prayed for Wyatt.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
