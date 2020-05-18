NICHOLSON - Wynelle Adams Gustin, 94, Nicholson, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Gustin was born in Lake Wales, Fla. to the late A.R. and Lucille Harvey Adams. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gustin was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald McClellan Gustin; and son, Mark Steven Walker.
Mrs. Gustin is survived by her daughter, Susan Gustin Brooks (Jeff), Nicholson; brothers, Jerry Adams, Nicholson and Melvin Adams (Harriet), Chatsworth; sister, Sherry Black (Mike), Nicholson; and two grandchildren, Ian and Claire Brooks.
Due to the current situation with COVID-19, there will be a private family entombment service Friday at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
