TALMO - Wyvonnia May “Bungie” Morgan, 70, Talmo, passed away on Saturday, August 7, 2021.
Mrs. Morgan was born in Plant City, Florida, a daughter to the late Lloyd Hayes Lester and the late Katie May Morris Lester. Mrs. Morgan was formerly an employee of Mansfield Oil Company for many years and had recently served as the office manager for D & J Plumbing in Commerce. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her nephew, Jeremy Lester.
Survivors include her brother, Ray Lester and his wife Kathy, Carnesville; sister, Wanda Bruce, Talmo; nephew, Joseph “Joey” Lester and his wife Chrissy, and step-son, Wayne Morgan, Colorado, both of whom she loved like sons; nephew, Sammy Bruce and his wife Rachel; grandchildren, Autumn Lester, Brooke Wilbanks and her husband Seth, Samantha Bruce and Cole Bruce; and a great-grandchild, Josie Wilbanks also survives.
Celebration of life service: Monday, August 9, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 9, 2021 prior to and following the celebration of life service at Evans Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center East, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346 or at https://www.alz.org/georgia.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
