LULA - Xavier Miles Baudoin d’Ajoux, 33, Lula, passed away on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Baudoin d’Ajoux was born in Lafayette, La. on July 20, 1988, son of Ludovic Baudoin d’Ajoux of Jacksonville, Fla. and Cynthia Anderson Baudoin d’Ajoux of Royston. He was a welder having worked at Kubota. Xavier was well known for his charismatic smile and jovial personality. He won the hearts of many and will be deeply missed by all.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Emile Baudoin d’Ajoux; and maternal grandparents, Marlowe and Mary Verna Anderson.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Abby Michelle Hullett Baudoin d’Ajoux; sisters, Alexandra “Ali” Baudoin d’Ajoux, Royston, and Charlotte Isabella Baudoin d’Ajoux, Jacksonville, Fla.; and paternal grandmother, Francoise Baudoin d’Ajoux, Tallahassee, Fla..
A memorial service for Mr. Baudoin d’Ajoux will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In