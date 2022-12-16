AUBURN - Yancey Lee “Skip” Hill, 45, Auburn, entered rest Sunday, December 11, 2022.
Mr. Hill was born in Duluth, a son of the late Albert Hill Jr., and Regina Gail Casper Sutton. Mr. Hill was self-employed in the landscaping business. In addition to his father, Mr. Hill is preceded by a sister, Patricia Hill.
Survivors include a daughter, Savannah Waddell, Commerce; mother, Regina Sutton (Steve), Pendergrass; sisters, Kristy Hill Fuller (Brad), Winder, Victoria Sexton (Wayne), Dalton, and Pamela Rogers, Dalton; brother, Terry Garrett, Jefferson; grandson, Rayland Standridge, Commerce; and girlfriend, Kristi Hollis, Hoschton.
Funeral service: Friday, December 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Brad Fuller officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery, Jefferson.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 23, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Flowers are optional, those desiring may wish to make memorials to the Rayland Standridge College Fund, c/o South State Bank, 71 Memorial Drive, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
