STATHAM - Yovanda Drake Davis, 52, Statham, passed away on Saturday, March 27, 2021.
Born June 14, 1968 in Madison County, Mrs. Davis was the daughter of David H. Drake Jr. and the late Mary Felicia Drake.
Mrs. Davis was a loving wife, mother, daughter, mother-in-law, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, YaYa and friend. She was a loving person, hardworking, kind and would tell it like it is. Yovanda worked in retail all of her life and most recently at American Eagle in Commerce.
Survivors include her husband, Chris Davis, Statham; daughters, Katie (Dustin) Dorsey, Lawrenceville, and Stephanie Davis, Suwanee; father, David Drake Jr., Colbert; brother, Tony (Ashley) Drake, Colbert; mother and father-in-law, Joanna (John) Davis, South Carolina, and CJ (Marilyn) New, Missouri; sister-in law, Deborah (Rob) Renner, Dacula; grandchildren, Ryan and Stella Dorsey, Lawrenceville, and Kelly Davis, Suwanee; nieces and nephews, Jacob, Jake, Kaitlin and Beau Drake, Colbert, and Caroline and Abigail Renner, Dacula.
Funeral service: Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, West with the Rev. Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Monday, March 29, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers or donations are welcome and can be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the American Cancer Society.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In