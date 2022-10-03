On Monday, September 26, 2022, Yuline Knight, 88, faithful Christian and mother of three children, passed away.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Allen Knight.
Yuline was born on August 2, 1934, on a houseboat on the Atchafalaya River in Louisiana. She was the second oldest of eight children. The siblings have remained extremely close all throughout her lifetime. She was a retail manager, a loan officer, and then went back to school while raising three children and obtained her LPN certification. She worked as a nurse in the ER, the ICU unit and later worked as a private nurse.
Yuline was an excellent Cajun cook and loved to bake. She enjoyed watching her birds, gardening, reading and her family. She especially enjoyed her time with her five grandchildren.
Yuline was consistently very active in her churches in both Louisiana and Georgia. She served on several committees, played piano and directed choir.
Like her name and her birthplace, Yuline was a unique lady. Quite tough, strong, smart, witty and kind. She is gone from earth but not forgotten.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 8, 2022. at 2 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church, 215 Kilcrease Rd., Auburn, Ga.
Donations to the American Heart Association (charity rating of 87.70), Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research (charity rating of 91.16), Midway Methodist Church or a charity of your choice in Yuline’s memory is requested.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In