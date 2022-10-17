BETHLEHEM - Zachary John Cronic, 25, Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.
Zachary was born in Lawrenceville, to Roger Dale and Angie Lowe Cronic who survive him. He was a manager trainer at Aldi Grocery, a job he loved. Zachary had attended Winder-Barrow High School and graduated from Foothills School in Bethlehem.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his companion, Lauren Baker, Alto; brothers, Shannon Richie, Social Circle, and Austin Cronic, Bethlehem; grandparents, Doug and Jan Cronic, Bethlehem, John and Marsha Lowe, Mobile, Alabama, and Ruth and Don O’Hern, Loganville; two nephews, Bricen Watkins, Bethlehem, and Bentley Richie, Social Circle; several aunts and uncles; and many, many friends.
Funeral service: Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Ralph Baker officiating. Interment will be at Hydes Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Conyers.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral Home.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
