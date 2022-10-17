cronic

BETHLEHEM - Zachary John Cronic, 25, Bethlehem, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022.

Zachary was born in Lawrenceville, to Roger Dale and Angie Lowe Cronic who survive him. He was a manager trainer at Aldi Grocery, a job he loved. Zachary had attended Winder-Barrow High School and graduated from Foothills School in Bethlehem.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his companion, Lauren Baker, Alto; brothers, Shannon Richie, Social Circle, and Austin Cronic, Bethlehem; grandparents, Doug and Jan Cronic, Bethlehem, John and Marsha Lowe, Mobile, Alabama, and Ruth and Don O’Hern, Loganville; two nephews, Bricen Watkins, Bethlehem, and Bentley Richie, Social Circle; several aunts and uncles; and many, many friends.

Funeral service: Thursday, October 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Ralph Baker officiating. Interment will be at Hydes Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Conyers.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral Home.

Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 16-22

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.