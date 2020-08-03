It happens too often: When the

truly hard decisions need to be made,

a can tends to be kicked down a long

stretch of asphalt, or a hot potato

passed from one hand to another and

then another.

State and federal education leaders

poke their noses too much into

classrooms, with standardized testing

used as an overly simplistic tool to

judge students, teachers and schools.

That creates a mass of bureaucratic

paperwork that undermines education

and seems more political than

educational. It’s a drag on the system,

not a help.

But when true leadership from on

high is needed, where are they? We

are facing perhaps the biggest decision

in U.S. education history —

whether to start school in the middle

of a pandemic.

And each school district is left to

handle impossibly difficult questions

of epidemiology and life/death risk as

it relates to community spread.

Nuts!

What I see at the state and federal

level is leaders basically saying,

“Don’t blame me. Y’all decide.

Whatever, it’s cool. You just decide.

Leave us out of it.”

I feel like I’m also hearing in a

whisper: “Yeah, y’all should probably

not start back in the middle of all

this, but we’re not going to take the

hit, you are.”

Right now, passing responsibility

to the next person is as infectious

as coronavirus. So you end up with

thousands of different strategies on

one common problem.

But the countries that are getting

back to normal are the ones that

have acted in a cohesive manner with

some firm leadership that says, “This

is how we’re going to deal with it.”

Since we can’t seem to do this, we

risk falling far behind the rest of the

world, not just in terms of the disease,

but economically. How long are we

going to bicker among ourselves and

fail to get this under control? My

guess is — a really long time. I don’t

see any switch to flip that puts us all

on the same page, suddenly able to

act as one. We are a broken society

in that way.

But we can still try to think of

the big picture. Actually, we have

to think that way, even without any

shared American commitment.

For instance, when schools shut

down in March, it was ostensibly for

one major purpose — not to overwhelm

the hospitals. Whatever you

feel about coronavirus, whether you

think it’s some conspiracy or overblown,

or whatever, hospital capacity

is a very real-world issue. We have

two Athens hospitals serving multiple

counties. Right now, there’s an

increase in local hospitalizations for

COVID-19. The Georgia Department

of Health reported an increase of

10 Madison County patients hospitalized

between July 20 and July

25. The local hospitals reported this

week that they aren’t having capacity

issues and that they can expand as

needed. I hope that’s true. Of course,

the scale of the problem will be the

true determinant on that. And scale is

still really hard to measure, especially

as it relates to coming months.

Maintaining a functioning healthcare

system must be the first consideration

in any wide-scale health

crisis. We don’t want to be in a situation

in which sick people can’t get

emergency care. That’s nightmarish.

Obviously, in-person school

is infinitely better than the horrible

experience of remote learning.

The spring was terrible for students,

parents and teachers. I was in the

middle of that, too. It was bad! But

the school systems were shut down

for one primary objective: not to

overwhelm our hospitals. And given

the lack of direction from the state

and federal governments, area school

leaders must not lose sight of that

first objective, which is logically outside

of their job duties. But it’s been

illogically placed in their laps, a can

kicked down the road right at them.

School administrators now have to

think beyond schools walls and about

their community’s health, too. Their

decisions have impact far beyond the

classroom — economically, too, of

course.

They must also make the hardest

decisions with wrath looming. Start

with virtual classes and there will be

considerable rage from parents who

feel this sickness is overblown and

that their kids aren’t getting what

they need. Start in-person classes and

there’s a terrible gamble in it, where

rage may be more pinpointed to a

grieving family or families.

I don’t like kicking the can to

others. So I’ll say this straight up: I

don’t believe any schools should start

in person in any community in which

cases are rapidly surging. Cases

should be on a decline, not a sharp

incline. I think history will bear that

out as the right opinion. I think it’s

the wrong move in terms of public

safety, which I think should hold the

highest consideration. I don’t think

the economic or the education considerations

are going to get worked

out until the public safety issue is significantly

more under control. Those

are simply one person’s opinions. I

also recognize it’s the minority opinion

in this county.

But all that said, this call shouldn’t

be on the local leaders! It’s an injustice

in that way.

This should be decided at the federal

and state levels for the good of

society. This is the biggest abdication

of responsibility I have ever witnessed.

Our local school board and

our superintendent and administrators

— and others across the state and

country — have found themselves in

the position of weighing scientific

and political matters far beyond what

should be asked of them.

But here we are — that can getting

kicked, that hot potato getting passed.

Right now, it’s the American way.

Zach Mitcham is editor of The

Madison County Journal. He can

be reached at zach@mainstreetnew

