It happens too often: When the
truly hard decisions need to be made,
a can tends to be kicked down a long
stretch of asphalt, or a hot potato
passed from one hand to another and
then another.
State and federal education leaders
poke their noses too much into
classrooms, with standardized testing
used as an overly simplistic tool to
judge students, teachers and schools.
That creates a mass of bureaucratic
paperwork that undermines education
and seems more political than
educational. It’s a drag on the system,
not a help.
But when true leadership from on
high is needed, where are they? We
are facing perhaps the biggest decision
in U.S. education history —
whether to start school in the middle
of a pandemic.
And each school district is left to
handle impossibly difficult questions
of epidemiology and life/death risk as
it relates to community spread.
Nuts!
What I see at the state and federal
level is leaders basically saying,
“Don’t blame me. Y’all decide.
Whatever, it’s cool. You just decide.
Leave us out of it.”
I feel like I’m also hearing in a
whisper: “Yeah, y’all should probably
not start back in the middle of all
this, but we’re not going to take the
hit, you are.”
Right now, passing responsibility
to the next person is as infectious
as coronavirus. So you end up with
thousands of different strategies on
one common problem.
But the countries that are getting
back to normal are the ones that
have acted in a cohesive manner with
some firm leadership that says, “This
is how we’re going to deal with it.”
Since we can’t seem to do this, we
risk falling far behind the rest of the
world, not just in terms of the disease,
but economically. How long are we
going to bicker among ourselves and
fail to get this under control? My
guess is — a really long time. I don’t
see any switch to flip that puts us all
on the same page, suddenly able to
act as one. We are a broken society
in that way.
But we can still try to think of
the big picture. Actually, we have
to think that way, even without any
shared American commitment.
For instance, when schools shut
down in March, it was ostensibly for
one major purpose — not to overwhelm
the hospitals. Whatever you
feel about coronavirus, whether you
think it’s some conspiracy or overblown,
or whatever, hospital capacity
is a very real-world issue. We have
two Athens hospitals serving multiple
counties. Right now, there’s an
increase in local hospitalizations for
COVID-19. The Georgia Department
of Health reported an increase of
10 Madison County patients hospitalized
between July 20 and July
25. The local hospitals reported this
week that they aren’t having capacity
issues and that they can expand as
needed. I hope that’s true. Of course,
the scale of the problem will be the
true determinant on that. And scale is
still really hard to measure, especially
as it relates to coming months.
Maintaining a functioning healthcare
system must be the first consideration
in any wide-scale health
crisis. We don’t want to be in a situation
in which sick people can’t get
emergency care. That’s nightmarish.
Obviously, in-person school
is infinitely better than the horrible
experience of remote learning.
The spring was terrible for students,
parents and teachers. I was in the
middle of that, too. It was bad! But
the school systems were shut down
for one primary objective: not to
overwhelm our hospitals. And given
the lack of direction from the state
and federal governments, area school
leaders must not lose sight of that
first objective, which is logically outside
of their job duties. But it’s been
illogically placed in their laps, a can
kicked down the road right at them.
School administrators now have to
think beyond schools walls and about
their community’s health, too. Their
decisions have impact far beyond the
classroom — economically, too, of
course.
They must also make the hardest
decisions with wrath looming. Start
with virtual classes and there will be
considerable rage from parents who
feel this sickness is overblown and
that their kids aren’t getting what
they need. Start in-person classes and
there’s a terrible gamble in it, where
rage may be more pinpointed to a
grieving family or families.
I don’t like kicking the can to
others. So I’ll say this straight up: I
don’t believe any schools should start
in person in any community in which
cases are rapidly surging. Cases
should be on a decline, not a sharp
incline. I think history will bear that
out as the right opinion. I think it’s
the wrong move in terms of public
safety, which I think should hold the
highest consideration. I don’t think
the economic or the education considerations
are going to get worked
out until the public safety issue is significantly
more under control. Those
are simply one person’s opinions. I
also recognize it’s the minority opinion
in this county.
But all that said, this call shouldn’t
be on the local leaders! It’s an injustice
in that way.
This should be decided at the federal
and state levels for the good of
society. This is the biggest abdication
of responsibility I have ever witnessed.
Our local school board and
our superintendent and administrators
— and others across the state and
country — have found themselves in
the position of weighing scientific
and political matters far beyond what
should be asked of them.
But here we are — that can getting
kicked, that hot potato getting passed.
Right now, it’s the American way.
Zach Mitcham is editor of The
Madison County Journal. He can
be reached at zach@mainstreetnew
