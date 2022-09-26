One Jackson, a community resource fair, returned for another year on Sept. 25 at the Jackson County Agricultural Center.
Foundations for Living and Reboot Jackson hosted the event, bringing together community resource vendors, Jefferson High School Air Force JROTC volunteers, food, face painting and a DJ.
The community vendors provided information about recovery, adult literacy and more. The Georgia Department of Public Health was also in attendance to provide reproductive education resources and free HIV testing.
The Rev. Dr. Sande Bailey-Gwinn, executive director of Foundations for Living, said the fair became paramount during the pandemic after the organization realized the community did not know of all the resources available in Jackson County.
"We felt that it was crucial that we bring all the resources in one building and invite the community," she said. "[Community members] were here and they felt at home because we realized one Jackson is what it is. We are one and we're going to take care of each other."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.