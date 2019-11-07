One person was killed and another seriously injured in a single-vehicle wreck in West Jackson.
The wreck happened Tuesday, Oct. 29, on New Cut Rd. when a Nissan Titan driven by Jorge A. Medina, 33, of Braselton, failed to maintain lane, ran off the road and struck a number of trees before coming to a rest.
Medina was partially ejected and seriously injured in the wreck and taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
A passenger, Stephanie M. Wheeler, 27, of Roswell, was ejected and died.
No seatbelts were used, according to the Georgia State Patrol report.
The specialized collision reconstruction team is assisting in the investigation. Charges, if any, are pending the outcome of that investigation.
