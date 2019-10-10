Madison County citizens can now register online for the Madison County Recreation Department's athletic programs.
Go to the website, www.madcorec.com and click on the “Register Now” caption to register for youth basketball. The Madison County Recreation Department is holding registration for their youth basketball leagues through Sunday, Oct. 27.
All registration is now completed online. You may complete registration using any computer, i.e. personal computer, library, recreation department, etc. Anyone choosing to register online at the recreation department may do so during office hours, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The office is located at Sammy Haggard Park, 1345 Hwy. 98 West, next to the Madison County Library. Make sure you sign up by 11:59 p.m., Oct. 27. There will be no late sign-ups.
Leagues will be offered in the following divisions:
•5 and 6 year old coed
•7 and 8 year old boys
•7 and 8 year old girls
•9 and 10 year old boys
•9 and 10 year old girls
•11 and 12 year old boys
•11 and 12 year old girls
•13 and 14 year old boys
•13 and 14 year old girls
•15-17 year old boys
The Georgia Recreation and Parks Association's age control date for basketball is Sept. 1, 2019. Players must be five by Sept. 1, 2019, but cannot turn 18 before Sept. 1, 2019. The registration fee is $50 per child. A birth certificate is required for registration. The out of county fee is an additional $25 per child. For more information on the youth basketball program, call at 706-795-6270.
For those interested in 4-year-old youth basketball, there will be a Basketball 101 instructional class in early 2019. Check the website for more information.
