Local broadband is terrible.
That sentiment I'm sure is shared by many in the area who depend on Windstream for their connection to the internet.
If it's cloudy, rainy or you hold your beer wrong, Windstream connections go down.
Work from home?
Yeah, that's fun. You're doing something important and suddenly, the ball of death begins to spin and you lose everything you've done, or your Zoom meeting goes blank, which, to be fair, isn't always a bad thing if the meeting is boring like a lot of corporate gab sessions.
Still, you can't live in the modern world today without fast and reliable internet connections.
That reality came home to many of us during 2020 when the pandemic had many of us working, going to school and doing doctor appointments online. Suddenly, having a good interest connection was about more than streaming Netflix or playing video games; it was a real connection to work and our broader lives.
•••
Imagine what would have happened to our transportation system if we still had dirt roads because nobody wanted to pay to pave real roads.
Imagine what would have happened if we didn't have telephones.
Imagine what our lives would be like if there was no rural electricity available.
Today, having access to fast, affordable and reliable internet connections are no less important than roads, electricity or telephones.
Yet, here we are in the 21st century with internet connections that are too slow, too expensive and too unreliable.
Madness.
•••
And I'm tired of hearing from area political leaders who say they don't want the government involved in this problem, that the "free market" should solve internet access issues.
Well, the "free market" ain't squat when it comes to necessary utility services. Outside of major cities where there is very high-density populations, broadband is a monopoly game with only one provider serving most rural communities.
There is no real competition in our area for broadband service, and there never will be unless we get the housing density of an urban area.
The free market isn't going to fix that problem. It's going to take a large investment by federal, state and local governments to build out the broadband backbone infrastructure and make it affordable enough for people to access.
When you hear a politician say that government should stay out of the broadband issue, you're hearing nonsense. The government has to get deeply involved by subsidizing broadband lines.
•••
A few weeks ago, Sen. Raphael Warnock and the head of the FCC, Jessica Rosenworcel, came to Jackson County to meet with a variety of local and state leaders about the broadband issue. Both noted how important broadband is for individuals and companies and they heard from a lot of people with questions about rules and regulations associated with broadband.
One of their meetings was at Jackson EMC where a lot of state EMC leaders were present. Given the EMCs' history of providing electricity to rural Georgia, a number of state and federal leaders are hoping those firms will also take a lead in getting decent broadband to rural areas.
Highlighting the discussion was talk about the $65 billion provided for broadband in the recently-passed federal infrastructure legislation. That's a lot of money and could help get broadband going in underserved areas.
•••
Call me a cynic, but I have doubts.
A recent article in The Daily Yonder newsletter outlined the problem this way:
"The gigabit elephant in the room is the ridiculous amount we spend for broadband relative to the quality of services communities, especially rural areas, get. Federal agencies have been spending $6 billion per year since 2009 for rural broadband. Many of these federal grants have lax accountability penalties for internet service providers (ISPs) that fail to deliver what they promise.
"The fear among many people working for greater broadband access is that the accountability won’t get any better with the $65 billion just approved in the infrastructure spending law ..."
Lack of accountability. That's the real problem.
When you have an internet outage, does Windstream cut what you pay that month?
Hell no. You pay the same rate whether you have decent service or not — and nobody is big enough to hold Windstream accountable. (And calling Windstream to fix bad broadband is useless.)
So while the government is going to spend $65 billion to help fix the rural broadband issue, I doubt there is any agency that will yank the chain of bad service providers. They will take the money and find a way to put it on their bottom line rather than providing good service to customers.
•••
Several area communities have attempted to address this problem at the city level. Commerce offers some broadband services to local businesses in the town. The City of Jefferson attempted to do a deal with a private wireless internet firm, but that fell apart. Jackson EMC has indicated it wants to partner with a service provider to deliver better broadband to its service area, which includes Jackson, Madison, Barrow, Banks and part of Gwinnett and Hall counties.
Maybe JEMC can be the solution to the problem in our area. Given their history of good customer service and reliable electricity, a lot of people would like to do broadband business with JEMC.
On the other hand, broadband in low-density rural areas is a money-losing proposition, a financial issue for companies like JEMC. Unless the state or federal governments subsidize broadband — both in the backbone construction and ongoing servicing — private firms like JEMC won't be able to provide the service at a rate customers can afford.
•••
In the late 1800s and early 1900s, road paving was a major issue in the South. Many county governments were created to mainly pave roads. As late as 1929, there were few paved roads in northeast Georgia— none in Banks County and only small portions in Jackson County. For a time, property owners were required to maintain the old dirt roads in front of their own property, leading to an inconsistent quality of dirt road surfaces.
Today, we live on an old dirt road by choice. I like the rural aesthetic and we're willing to trade having dusty cars to live on the old farmstead we call home.
But we also live on a digital dirt road, not by choice.
Our internet connection is a wire laying unburied along that old vehicle dirt road; when the road gets graded, the wire gets cut and our service goes out until someone eventually comes around to run a new, also unburied wire, back down the road. When it rains, we lose service. And even when we do have service, it's slow; calling it broadband would be more generous than it deserves.
That's the case all over northeast Georgia. Windstream, the monopoly service provider in our area, has no financial incentive to improve its service. There's no money in rural for a private firm.
As with paved roads and rural electricity, it's going to take major government resources to resolve the problem.
That's the reality and it's time we stop kidding ourselves that somehow a mythical "free market" will do that for us.
—
