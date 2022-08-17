Quarterbacks:
Senior Coleson Smith and Junior John Paul Allen are the top two guys competing for the position. Junior Hudson Thomason is not far behind in the chase. During the first scrimmage game Allen got the start.
Defensive Key Players:
Zander McLane, Dante Smith, Caleb Lovin, Cohen Thomason, Cole Hill, Collin Hill, Baxton Epps, Tysean Wiggins, Jack Fagan Hampton Hutto, Jeremiah Mintz, Jonathan Orozco and Micheal Duncan are all key parts to the Tiger defense. Many of these players play both sides of the football. The Hill brothers control the linebacker positions.
Offensive Key Players:
Jaiden Daniels and Jaccari Huff are a huge threat that the Commerce offense has to offer to other program. According to Coach Hollars these two individuals “draw the attention to the defense.” Hampton Hutton, Zander McLane, Joey Duncan are big assets the the offensive line. Braxton Epps serves a big role as center. Jonathan Orozco serves a huge role as an offensive tackle. Jackson Morris and Malachi Shockley are also a crucial running back to the team. Caleb Lovin also plays a big part as a wide reciever.
Special Teams Key Players: Ivy Tolbert has been a huge asset to the Commerce football team. Tolbert got 11 starts under her belt last year and was consistent in each game.
