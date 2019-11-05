A pair of rivals have some common ground entering the season finale against one another.
The Jackson County and East Jackson football teams both want to end six-game losing streaks. Both want to avoid going winless in the region schedule. And both would like to close with momentum heading into the offseason.
The Panthers (2-7, 0-5 Region 8-AAA) and Eagles (3-6, 0-5 Region 8-AAA) face off Friday (Nov. 8) at 7:30 p.m. at East Jackson.
“I think it’s very important for both teams,” Jackson County coach Rich McWhorter said. “I think we’re both in a position where we’re trying to build for the future and are really optimistic about days ahead for our program, and I know (East Jackson) coach (Cameron) Pettus feels the same way about his.”
McWhorter added, “This week, I think, could really go a long way in kind of shooting you into your offseason program.”
The veteran coach said he wants to get the most out of this week’s preparation.
“I feel it’s important that we coach, we prepare, we practice as though it was midseason or as though it was early season,” McWhorter said. “No different.”
McWhorter pointed first to the Eagles’ running game and running back Nino Brown, who has rushed for 1,164 yards this season.
“What an outstanding player,” McWhorter said. “He could be the best football player on the field Friday night.”
McWhorter also said the Eagles are dangerous in their spread offense with their ability to both run and throw. Defensively, the coach said the Eagles play fast and sound with an athletic secondary “that can go out there and line up just about anybody.”
McWhorter said his team, which enters this game coming off a 55-0 loss to Jefferson, is excited to close the season against “a team that we share the county with.”
“I think it’s a real positive type of environment,” he said. “I really like (East Jackson) coach (Cameron) Pettus. I think he’s a great guy, and I think he’s a great coach, and I’m really impressed with the job he’s done. We’ve got a lot of respect for the program and what they’re doing, and I know our kids do, too … We just want to go out and play our very, very best one last time this year.”
