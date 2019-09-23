The Jackson County softball team took a break from the Region 8-AAA race and recorded a pair of non-region victories.
Playing twice on Friday (Sept. 20) at Loganville, the Panthers (13-6-1) rallied past Northgate 7-4 and then routed Loganville 10-0.
Jackson County has won 11 out of its past 13 games. The Panthers were slated to close region play Tuesday (Sept. 24) at Hart County, but results were not available.
•Jackson Co. 7, Northgate 4 (Sept. 20): Propelled by a five-run third inning, Jackson County defeated the Class AAAAAA Vikings, who are 19-5 on the season.
The Panthers trailed by three runs after the first inning, but rallied in the top of the third inning with RBI singles from Sara Beth Allen, Peri Foster and Haley Harpis, a bases-loaded walk from Blayne Dowdie and a run from Harpis on a passed ball.
Harpis later added a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning as Jackson County took a 7-3 lead. She finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Others with multi-hit games were Foster (2-for-4, RBI), Abigail Allen (2-for-4) and Whitney Hulsey (2-for-3).
Sara Beth Allen came on in relief of Maliah Lee in the third inning and worked four frames for the win, allowing two hits and an earned run while striking out five.
•Jackson Co. 10, Loganville 0, five innings (Sept. 20): Maliah Lee crafted a run-rule shortened two-hit shutout with three strikeouts as the Panthers routed Class AAAAA Loganville on the Red Devils’ home field.
Abigail Allen went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Whitney Hulsey was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Lee helped out her own cause in the circle with a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with one RBI.
The Panthers scored two runs in each of the first two innings and broke the game open with five scores.
