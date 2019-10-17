1. Why are you running for this office? What are your main platform points?
I have had the privilege of serving on the Commerce City School Board for 17 years. Every year we receive training on how school boards work and on the responsibilities of a school board member. I have been involved in the building of two new schools and in our school’s survival of the Great Recession of 2008. We are finally on a good financial footing again. I want to help keep our schools running well and to make minor changes over time as we identify opportunities to improve our students' educational experience. Essential to a good school system is a good board. We now have an excellent board and I hope the citizens of Commerce will allow us to continue to take care of their schools. We all believe like the board member from 25 years ago who told the late Arthur Lee Pattman when he first joined the board, as he often told us, “Remember, Arthur Lee, it‘s not your money, and it’s not about you.” Every decision we make puts the children first, and we are aware that every dollar we spend comes from our neighbors.
2. How do you think growth in your town or school system should be managed in the coming years?
Apparently Commerce is about to have a lot of growth soon. Along with this will come many more children to educate. We have already built in some extra capacity into our schools. We now have to be looking forward so that if this extra capacity is going to be exceeded, we will be ready to build more classrooms, hire more teachers and personnel, buy more busses and everything else that is required for the school system to continue to work well.
3. What do you consider the top challenges your local government will face in the next 10 years? As a city council or school board member, what would you do to address those challenges?
The biggest challenge is most likely keeping up with the growth. There will always be the challenges of providing needed funding, keeping up with new laws, providing a safe and comfortable environment for the children to enjoy as they learn, improving the quality of their education and taking care of the many other issues which develop from time to time.
4. Please outline a brief biography and resume of yourself:
Both of my parents were teachers, so education has always been an important part of my life. I attended grades 1-12 in Norcross, 4 years at Mercer University, and then went to the Emory University School of Medicine. I started practicing medicine in Commerce in 1975. When I was five years old, I decided that I wanted to be a doctor. I am well aware that without the free public education I received in Norcross, I would never have had the wonderful opportunities to go to Mercer and Emory. I once saw a motto from La Crosse, Wisconsin, ”Every student dreams, only public education gives every dream a chance.” I am proud to have a small part in Commerce City Schools and I hope I will be allowed to continue working there.
