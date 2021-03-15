The Banks County Board of Education hired three new employees when it met on March 11.
Those hired were:
•Evelyn Jackson, teacher, effective 2021-2022 school year.
•Clint Peterson, bus driver, effective Feb. 17.
•Shelia Dixon, school food nutrition department assistant, effective Feb. 22.
CERTIFIED PERSONNEL
The BOE also approved the certified personnel list for next year, which includes the following:
ADMINISTRATORS
Nancy Bentley, Nicole Blalock, Michael Boyle, Cynthia Brown, Mike Brown, Roger Butler, Mike Cleveland, Amanda Dale, Chris Fuller, Leigh Ann Perry, Joshua Rider and Dana Simmons.
TEACHER
Tisha Allen, Ramsay Allen, Michelle Angel, Sherry Angel, Tina Askew, Alyson Atwood, Angie Austin, Katie Barrett, Christy Beasley, Mary Kate Beasley, Amanda Bedford, Tony Bedford, Raymond Bentley, Sarah Blackmon, McKenna Book, Michael Boomer, Gatlin Boswell, Tondra Boswell, Angie Bowen, Tony Bowen, Erika Boyle, Sarah Brett, Cayman Brooks, Deborah M. Brooks, Andrew Brown, Brittany H. Brown, Seth Brownlee, Lauren Calloway, Jennifer Cantrell, Chrystal Carlan, Michelle Carnes, Katlin Carver, Jeffrey Caudell, Dylan Charles, Kelsey S.Charles, Curtis Chitwood, Patricia Chitwood.
Also, Sara Chitwood, Carrie Clark, Allison Cochran, Wendy Collins, Jon Congdon, Carlos Cook, Ashley Crabbe, Sandra Crenshaw, Kelby Cronic, Christopher Crump, Rebecca Dale, Brooke Dalton, Carmen Daniel, Kellie Daniel, Erica White David, John David, Jennifer Davidson, Derrick Davis, Katie Davis, Stephanie Davis, Michelle Dickey, Anna Ruby Dooley, Clarissa Duncan, James Dye, Ashley Edwards, Penny Elrod, LaRue Evans, Rachel Finch, Jennifer Fitzgerald, Andrew Ford, Will Foster, Suzanne Fowler, Jamie Free, Wendy Fuschetti, Trenton Futch, Forrest Garner, Heather Geipel, Sarah Giles, Haley Hill, Priscilla Gilreath, Gary Goodson, Dean Goodwin, Kim Goodwin, Sarah Goodwin, Amanda Grier, Ryan Griffin, Kristy Grizzle, Maria Groozer, Ashley Hancock, Kasey Hanley, Eric Hart, Peyton Hart and Alan Hayes.
Also, Tammy Hill, Stacy Hobson, Kathy Holcombe, Damaris Holt, Kaye Hood, Jessica Howard, Amy Howe, Tracy Howe, Kipp Jackson, Lara Jackson, Krystal Jones, Joni Keith, Kari Kidd, Stephanie Kinsey, Chris LaFreniere, Alisha Landers, Vince Lehotsky, Blair Loggins, Kayla Parks Lord, Jon Lundy, Michelle Madden, Mary Manning, Megan Marshall, Donna Martin, Heather Martin, Heather Maxwell, William McCutcheon, Courtney McElroy, Chantay Milford, Matthew Milford, Lora Millwood, Kim Moore, Michelle Moran, Jennifer Morris, Hayley Nicholson, Heather Nicholson, Donna Ott, Stephen Owensby, Deborah Parker, Julie Parker, Maranda Parks, Brandy Pass, Rebecca Payne, Emily Peck, Elizabeth Peppers, Penny Petty, Matthew Pino, Angela Poole, Christy Pruitt, Joshua Purcell, Kathryn Purcell, Abby T. Ramsey, Asha Ravencraft and James Reid.
Also, Alisha Roberts, Anna Roberts, Tracie Ruark, Hillary Ryals, Gayle Rylee, Lisa Rylee, Rhonda Rylee, Lori Samples, Todd Samples, Natasha Savage, Alexis Scott, David Seigler, Steven Shedd, Summer Shockley, Joshua Shoemaker, Shelby Simpson, Tabitha Sims, Regina Smith, Stacy Smith, Summer Smith, Nicole Spear, Jeremy Steinacher, Caitlin Strickland, Lynn Suggs, Lori Taylor, Lisa Thomas, Leslie Turk, Amoreena Vandiver, Kaitlin Venable, Prudence Waggoner, Amy Ward, Lynne Warren, Robin Watson, Darren West, Angie Wheatley, Jody White, Patty Whitfield, Loring Whitlock, Brianna Wilbanks, Marie Williams and Tina Yonce.
COUNSELORS
Mary E. Boykin, Tressa Dodd, Chris Evans, Anna Jordan and April Loggins.
MEDIA SPECIALISTS
James Betz, Paula Bond and Vickie Martin.
SOCIAL WORKER
Holly Koochel.
PSYCHOLOGIST
Morgan Craft.
MENTAL HEALTH CLINICIAN
Amber Blevins.
