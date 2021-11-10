Once again, the eyes of the WeatherTech SportsCar race world will turn to Braselton.
Four days of racing at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta this week will culminate with the the 24th-annual Motul Petit Le Mans on Saturday, Nov. 13.
In addition to the headlining event, other action is in store at the track in between IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship sessions.
The FOX Factory 120 on Friday afternoon showcases the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, while the IMSA Prototype Challenge, Porsche Carrera Cup North America, and the Idemitsu Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by BFGoodrich will also be competing for victory at the Motul Petit Le Mans event weekend.
FOX Factory 120
The FOX Factory 120 on Friday of race week is a 120-minute flat out sprint to the checkered flag for all IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge teams. This feature race showcases manufacturers from the likes of Chevrolet, BMW, Porsche, McLaren, Mercedes-AMG, Aston Martin and more as they duel for the top step of the podium.
Petit Le Mans
The Motul Petit Le Mans serves as Round Four of the Michelin Endurance Cup – a four-round championship within the larger IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship made up exclusively of the endurance rounds on the season-long calendar.
According to reports, only 50 points – the difference between a first- and third-place race finish – separate class leaders Laurens Vanthoor and Zacharie Robichon of Pfaff from second-place Bryan Sellers and Madison Snow at PMR. The No. 9 Porsche will add Lars Kern to its roster for the 10-hour race, while Sellers and Snow will get an assist from Corey Lewis.
WeatherTech Championship action at Michelin Raceway begins with practice on Thursday, Nov. 11. Qualifying takes place the following day.
The start of the race on the 2.54-mile, 12-turn road course airs live on NBC at noon ET Saturday, Nov 13, with coverage moving to NBCSN at 3 p.m. and running through the conclusion shortly after 10 p.m. Flag-to-flag coverage also streams on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, as well as IMSA Radio.
