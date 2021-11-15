Two people reportedly broke into a pharmacy through the drive-through window and stole $2,579 worth of drugs from the location on John Randolph Rd.
According to an incident report filed with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Oxycontin, Oxycodone, Alprazolam, Promethazine with Codeine were taken from the pharmacy.
Security camera footage reportedly showed the two suspects break the drive-through window, enter the pharmacy and take the medications. The suspects also reportedly disconnected the camera system before leaving.
Other recent incidents reported by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office include:
•suspicious activity on Hwy. 53 where emergency medical services were called for a man who seemed “out of it” while at a store, according to the manager. The man refused medical transport but arranged to be picked up by a family member.
•welfare check on Lena Dr. at the request of the Johns Creek Police Department for a man reported missing whose vehicle was possibly at the address. A woman at the residence said she did not know the man, but a deputy later located the man on I-85 after he was seen walking away from a vehicle in a ditch. The man reportedly could not speak but identified himself, through writing his name on paper, to a woman who found him walking alongside the interstate. His name reportedly matched the name of the missing man out of Johns Creek. The man, who had sustained injuries, was turned over to emergency medical services. Johns Creek police were notified that the man was being transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Braselton.
•agency assist on Hwy. 124 where a man riding a motorcycle reportedly sustained an injury after being struck by a vehicle. According to the incident report, a deputy arrived on the scene to find the man lying in the road with his left leg bleeding. The deputy applied a tourniquet to the leg and waited for emergency medical services to arrive. The man was transported to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
