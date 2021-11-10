Latest News
- Madison County equestrian team competes in Rabun Co.
- FOOTBALL: Apalachee looks to slow ‘explosive’ Lithia Springs offense in long-awaited return to postseason
- FOOTBALL: BCA hosts Bulloch Academy in search of first-ever playoff win
- FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Dragons open playoffs with rematch against Hapeville Charter
- FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Tigers challenge Region 6-A champs Bowdon in first round of playoffs
- SWIMMING: Dragons victorious in season opener at Habersham
- Shooter’s online posts foreshadowed Nov. 5 incident
- JCSO deputy shot in West Jackson
- Winder man turns himself in after confessing to killing girlfriend
- Community rallies behind JCSO deputy critically injured in line of duty
- A COMMUNITY MOURNS: JCSO deputy killed in line of duty
- Jefferson business owner struck by fleeing vehicle
- Sheriff’s office, police departments report arrests around county
- Couple arrested on drug charges, bystanders refuse to help lone officer
- Christopher “Chris” Andrew Pendley
- Hit and run driver damages Commerce convenience store
- LETTER: Have you thanked God for Covid-19? (3)
- Higdon, Patton talk to Madison County Retired Educators (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Where did all the workers go? (1)
- LETTER: Madison Co. needs affordable housing (1)
- BOC talks about potential special tax districts for private road adoption (1)
- Georgia Water Coalition recognizes Madison County Clean Power Coalition (1)
- Several towns have new leaders following elections (1)
- Adult Literacy Barrow sees early success with free Spanish-language GED classes (1)
- JCSO deputy shot in West Jackson (1)
- BOC member asks election officials to discuss consolidation (1)
- LETTER: Hope to see you at the polls Nov. 2 (1)
- Leslie named interim manager of JCWSA (1)
- 'It would be nice if something made sense for a change' (1)
- LETTER: Los Angeles covid vaccination law is wrong (1)
- BUFFINGTON: Today began in 1950 (1)
