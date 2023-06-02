Piedmont University has named more than 250 students Dean's Scholars for the spring 2023 semester. Students who earned the Dean's Scholar designation finished the semester with a perfect 4.0 grade point average.
Local students named were: Ashley Simmons and Caitlynn Emfinger, both of Homer.
Piedmont University also named 290 students who qualified for the Dean's List for the spring 2023 semester. Dean's List honorees end the semester with a grade point average of 3.50-3.99.
Local students on the Dean's List included: James Parks, Soledad Ramirez, Guadalupe Rodriguez and Kevin Rafferty, all of of Baldwin.
