The Pilot Club of Madison County will hold a chili cook-off and dinner Thursday, Oct. 10.
“The Pilot Club invites you or your family, office, class, club, department or organization to bring your best pot of chili,” organizers said.
The chili judging will be held at 5:15 p.m., with dinner served from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Madison County Senior Center. The entry for the cook-off is $5. Dinner tickets are $7 per person. Jody DiMarco from Hartwell will provide live music.
“Proceeds benefit the Pilot Club of Madison County service projects including those that promote awareness of and support for brain-related disorders/injuries, local school support for Anchor Club Youth Leadership Development and special needs students, as well as other community projects and activities,” said Pilot Club leaders.
Contact Jayne Lackey or Karen Fitzpatrick at 706-717-1996 or email busyblondie_68@hotmail.com to enter your chili or to reserve dinner tickets to dine-in or take out. Dine-in is all you can eat. Tickets may also be purchased from any Pilot member.
