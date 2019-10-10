The annual Pioneer Harvest Festival will be held at Memorial Park in Danielsville Saturday, Oct. 26.
The event, which is put on by the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and partners in agriculture, is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be crafts, games, antiques, food, exhibitions, demonstrations, history, music and animals.
For more information, call 706-654-8252.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.