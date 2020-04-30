Braselton planners will consider a request in May to allow 161 for-rent townhouses in an industrial part of town. The meeting was initially set for Monday, April 27, but was deferred.
The Braselton Planning Commission will consider a rezoning request from Johnnie Hastings for 21.5 acres on Broadway Ave./Hwy. 124 at Josh Pirkle Rd. at its May 18 meeting at 7 p.m. The Braselton Town Council will hold a second hearing June 4. (The meetings were initially set for April 27 and and May 7, but were rescheduled to the new dates.)
Hastings is requesting a rezoning from manufacturing-distribution to multi-family residential and plans to construct 161 attached single-family unit townhouses on the property.
“The homes would be townhome-style, but would uniquely be for rent,” according to the letter of intent. “Of the proposed homes, 133 would be 24-foot by 50-foot front-loaded units and 28 units would be 20-foot by 50-foot rear loaded, alley accessed.”
The density would be approximately 7.47 units-per-acre.
“The townhomes would be clustered around several large and shared greenspaces,” developers said in the letter of intent. “Approximately 44-percent of the site would be left for open space. Each home would have four spaces of parking — two in the driveway and two in the garage. There would also be 36 spaces of guest parking throughout the development.”
Other items on the planning commission’s May 18 agenda include:
•a conditional use request from North Georgia Parking, LLC, for 17.6 acres on Chardonnay Trace to allow a boat and recreational vehicle storage facility.
•a rezoning request from Lensned, LLC, for 3705 Village Way to change a zoning condition for the development buffer along Hwy. 211. Developers are seeking a reduction in the requirement — from 40-feet to 20-feet.
•a conditional use request from WDG-TNR Braselton, LLC, for a little over an acre at 2113 Friendship Rd. Developers plan to open an automobile express service establishment at that site.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will be held remotely. Those wishing to attend can get more information at Braselton.net.
