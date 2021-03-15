The annual Friends of the Library's Plant Swap will be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday, March 27. This is an opportunity for local gardeners to share many different pass-along plants.
Staff member Carolyn Cook plans to "bring two pots of mahonia that have come up next to the large mahonia bush I got at this plant swap many years ago."
"I noticed it covered with honeybees recently so I am happy to have it in our garden and to share it with others," she said.
There is a rain date planned for April 10, but that will only be necessary if there is an absolute downpour.
"We can handle a drizzling rain," Cook continued.
There is also a raffle for a red Knock-Out Rose from Shirleys planned for that morning. Tickets are $1 each and the rose is on display now in the library. There will be a display of gardening books in the Library's entrance area on the day of the swap as well.
BOOK VINE
The Book Vine will meet Friday, March 19, at 1 p.m. in the library's Memorial Garden. The book selection this month is "Devotion," by Mary Oliver. Next month the book club will be reading Kristine Kannah's novel "The Great Alone." The library has several copies behind the front desk for patrons to check out.
The library's monthly Korean Culture Program has been postponed to Tuesday, March 23. This program is for all ages. Email aabounader@prlib.org for the Zoom link.
Ms. Catherine and Ms. Carolyn will be hosting a Spring Break Story time on Tuesday, March 30, at 11 a.m. in the Memorial Garden. This storytime is for elementary age children and will involve stories, songs and a take home craft.
NEW BOOKS
New adult fiction now available include: C.J. Box's "Dark Sky," Laura Childs' "Haunted Hibiscus," Susan Penner's "The Lost Apothecary," Danielle Steel's "The Affair," Chris Whitaker's "We Begin at the End," Charlaine Harris' "The Russian Cage," Steve Berry's "The Kaiser's Web" and Joanne Fluke's "The Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder."
One new nonfiction is very appropriate for Women's History Month," Grace and Steel: Dorothy, Barbara, Laura and the Women of the Bush Dynasty," is written by Randy Tarabarrell. Three other nonfiction now available include: Janice Dean's "Make Your Own Sunshinek" Lisa Feldman Barrett's "How Emotions Are Made" and Katrina M. Adams "Own The Arena."
Programs coming up at the library include:
•Monday, Children's Zoom with Ms. Tami 6 p.m.
•Tuesday, Korean Culture Zoom 4 p.m.
•Wednesday, Kidsercise & Egg Hunt 10:30 a.m (in Memorial Garden).
•Friday, Baby & Me 10:30 a.m. (in Memorial Garden).
