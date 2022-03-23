80 year old Cook Holliday is still breaking records for pole vaulting and wants to try again for the world record in his next meet in July.
Holliday has been pole vaulting since the first grade, with a bamboo stick on his home farm in Rochelle, Ga.
He signed athletically out of high school with the University of Wyoming and before he could graduate college he was placed as a head track coach, head basketball coach and head offensive coordinator at Treutlen High School in Soperton, Ga.
"I was fresh out of school, I was scared to death,” said Holliday.
He had many people telling him not to coach for that school because it was a “coach’s graveyard”. They said the athletes there wouldn’t be moving up in the ranks. After four state championships, Holliday proved them all wrong.
Five years later, he decided to coach for Winder-Barrow High School where he helped 22 students land scholarships for track and field. He also helped place four state record holders, all within the 23 years he coached for them.
He later received a plaque in the Hall of Fame as an athlete and a coach.
“When I retired from Winder, after one year I saw that I couldn’t do without athletics,” he said.
Holiday decided to coach for Great Atlanta Christian (GAC) and continued his career for another 13 years. During that time, he coached the top two female pole vaulters in the state and had an article written about him titled “Cooking up records” that went on to win an award.
“Everything I touch turns to silver and gold,” said Holliday.
One day, while him and his wife were in their beautiful garden on their cattle ranch and he was thinking about a video he had just watched about a 70 year old man who was still pole vaulting, he turned to his wife and said, “I bet you I could beat him.”
From there Holliday was set out to win the world record for pole vaulting, which at the time was nine feet.
He has recently managed to earn himself two gold metals for first place in pole vaulting and shot put as well as 2 silver metals for second place in high jump and discuss.
Two years ago, Holliday was at Liberty University for the national championship when the meet director asked to talk to him in the press box. After asking him about his high school and junior college records, he announced to everyone, "Can you believe Mr. Holliday is here from Georgia?”
Holliday said the crowd cheered but “they weren’t going crazy."
However, once the director announced his relationship to the famous gunslinger, Doc Holiday, "they gave me a standing ovation, giving me high fives all the way out,” he said.
After suffering a few leg injuries that led to two surgeries, he decided to take a couple years off to heal. He then entered a master track event for ages 80-85 and broke the record for pole vault and shot put.
“That was a really big shock because I’m not built like most shot putters,” he said. “Me being injured, I did break the record, and that’s what I went down there to do.”
“Mentally, my injury affects me because I’m one that want’s to do something all of the time,” said Holliday. “It was hard getting started but I'm a wild man, I work night and day.”
He may not have one the world record yet, but he still has the drive to get it done.
“I’ve won the national title three times but I’ve never broke the world record,” he said. “But worse than a quitter, is a man afraid to start.”
