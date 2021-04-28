This is a continuation of last week’s article on final action on key legislation of interest:
House Bill 236 provides when a temporary protective order is granted for relief from family violence, the petitioner may elect to receive periodic safety checks from local law enforcement officers, which includes observation of the outside of the petitioner's residence and officer presence nearby the petitioner's residence. The petitioner elects to receive these safety checks by providing the local law enforcement agency with a copy of the temporary protective order. If the petitioner elects to receive these safety checks, then the safety checks shall be ongoing for a total period of 60 days, with the individual checks occurring at the discretion of the local police agency. Prior to the 60-day period ending, the petitioner can withdraw his or her request, or the local police agency can determine that the petitioner no longer appears to require the safety checks.
House Bill 254 amends current public adjuster laws to increase consumer protections from fraud.
•Sections one and two give the Department of Insurance (DOI) the authority to adopt rules and regulations and requires all public adjusters to be licensed by DOI
•Section three requires public adjusters to use contracts approved by DOI, outlines what these contracts must include, and specifically prohibits the public adjuster from working in multiple capacities, including as a contractor or appraiser
•Sections four through six outline the fees that public adjusters can collect, sets a cap for the total commission allowed to be collected from the settlement of the claim at 33.3 percent, and prohibits adjusters from receiving a commission if the insurer commits to paying the policy limits within 72 hours of the reported loss. Public adjusters are permitted to endorse a check from an insurer to an insured only if it goes into the adjuster's escrow account.
•Requires public adjusters to file proof of financial responsibility with DOI, and they must keep records of all transactions for at least five years for review
•Adds new regulations for public adjuster advertisements and prohibits adjusters from soliciting during natural disasters
•Prohibits contractors from acting as public adjusters, and prevents adjusters whose license has been revoked from offering public adjusting services.
House Bill 265 provides the annual Internal Revenue Code update to O.C.G.A. 48-8-2, which includes an increase in the deductibility of medical expenses, charitable contributions, and business meals as well as clarification of the tax treatment of loan forgiveness from the 'Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.'
House Bill 286 prohibits counties and municipalities from reducing their police force budgetary appropriations by more than five percent unless specified conditions exist; requires state and local governments to provide, when requested, payroll deductions to public safety employees to purchase insurance.
House Bill 287 Education; tobacco and vapor products in course instruction regarding alcohol and drugs: Amends O.C.G.A. 20-2-144 to include tobacco and vapor products in the list of mandatory instruction concerning drug and alcohol use for students in every grade, every year. Also amends O.C.G.A. 20-2-142 to require the State Board of Education to prescribe a course of study in human trafficking awareness for grades 6 through 12, incorporated into the student’s health and physical education course of study.
House Bill 534 establishes a crime and penalty for promoting, organizing, or participating in illegal drag racing or laying drags, as well as reckless stunt driving. The violator of this law is guilty of a misdemeanor of a high and aggravated nature and faces suspension of his or her driver's license and possible imprisonment. Penalties graduate based on the number of convictions a person receives.
Stay tuned for next week’s newsletter, for the continuation of the key legislative wrap-up. Thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 32. Please be in touch with me on any matter of state government, at 404-463-3793 or alan.powell@house.ga.gov.
