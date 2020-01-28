The Jackson County and Jefferson wrestling teams have already faced off in the area finals and the state duals. Now, the rivalry shifts to the traditional portion of the season.
Panther coach Jason Powers expects another battle between the two programs Saturday (Feb. 1) during the traditional area tournament at Jefferson.
“It will come down to us and Jefferson for the traditional title, and it should be a heck of a race again,” he said. “We have to try to get all 14 of our wrestlers into the top four. On top of that we have to put a lot of our team into the finals and get the others to third.”
Powers anticipates multiple finals matches between his team and Jefferson that “will determine the tournament champion.”
“The race could go down to the final few weight classes,” he said. “It will be a lot of fun, and I look forward to a great team race.”
The Panthers are coming off a victory at the Elbert County Inferno tournament last Saturday (Jan. 25). Jackson County totaled 198 points, winning the tournament by 73 points over the host Blue Devils.
Four Panthers won their respective weight classes — Nathan McArter (132), Kaden Andreasen (160), Aiden Girous (182) and Tyler Wester (195). Cooper Hoffman (106), Ramon Castillo (113) and Devonte Stephens (220) finished second. Jett Gonzales (126) and Mario Bolivar (145) placed third. Tyler Vaughn (285) placed fourth.
“It was a good tournament to get us back in the swing of a traditional tournament,” Powers said. “It has been a month since we wrestled in a traditional tournament so it was good to see what we could do again and make that adjustment. I thought that we looked good. We always have improvements to be made and that will be the focus of this week — make adjustments and continue to gain confidence in what we do.”
