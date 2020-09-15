The Winder-Barrow softball picked up a huge win on the road Tuesday, Sept. 15, rallying from down two runs in the top of the seventh to defeat Dacula 4-2 in a GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA contest and even its region record on the year.
The Falcons (10-4, 6-3 region) got solo homers in the first and third innings and rode those runs behind a strong pitching performance from Sydney Boulware for six frames. But in the seventh, the Bulldoggs (6-8, 4-4) got the bats going with two outs and scored four times to grab the lead.
Marissa Metz drew a one-out walk and then moved to third on a two-out double by Ashlyn Christy. Winder-Barrow then tied the game on back-to-back RBI singles by Abby Polk and Dayton Power, and two more singles by Rachel Harwell and Carlee Schotter put the Bulldoggs in front.
That was enough for Alyssa Logston, who pitched a perfect seventh inning to nail down the victory. Logston went the distance in the circle, allowing the two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts.
Schotter led the Bulldoggs at the plate, going 3-for-4 with an RBI.
The Bulldoggs were scheduled to be back in region action Thursday, Sept. 17, at Lanier but were likely going to have to postpone that game due to approaching rain from the Hurricane Sally system.
SOFTBALL: AHS sweeps Jackson Co.
Apalachee used a strong offensive output and dominant pitching Thursday, Sept. 10, to sweep a doubleheader at Jackson County and even its GHSA Region 8-AAAAA record.
Emily Hodnett threw a five-inning no-hitter and went 3-for-3 at the plate with a pair of runs driven in as the Wildcats blanked the Panthers 9-0 in the first game, and Katelyn Flanders and Hodnett teamed up for another shutout in a 7-0 win in the nightcap.
Hodnett, struck out eight batters and faced just one over the minimum in the run rule-shortened first game and got plenty of offensive support — not just from herself, but from Tiyara Wingfield (2-for-3, homer, triple, two RBIs) and Kensley Kraus (2-for-3, double, triple, two RBIs). Morgan Reynolds and Allyssa Willer both had triples and an RBI apiece in the win.
Willer led off the second game with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Flanders to give Apalachee (13-3, 3-3 region) an early lead, and Flanders pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and compiling four strikeouts. The Wildcats added three insurance runs in the fifth on an RBI double by Flanders and two-run homer by Reynolds and then tacked on three more in the seventh — the big blow a two-run triple by Kraus.
Hodnett allowed just one hit and racked up four more strikeouts in three scoreless innings in relief of Flanders to earn a save.
The Wildcats’ home region game scheduled Tuesday against Clarke Central was postponed, and the Wildcats were likely looking at a postponement of its Thursday region doubleheader with Eastside due to rain from the storm system.
CROSS COUNTRY: Rogers wins, WBHS boys take first at home invitational
Winder-Barrow sophomore Matilee Rogers turned in yet another impressive performance Saturday, Sept. 12, finishing first overall in the Winder-Barrow Invite.
Rogers finished the race, which was split into two girls’ races in 20:04.10, the highest time between the two races. Junior Rebecca Nicholson finished 10th in the first race (24:08.70) and 21st out of 55 overall.
On the boys’ side the Bulldoggs earned the team victory in the first race with four top-10 finishers and were led by junior Brian Gaddy, who finished third in the first race (17:11.40) and overall. Gaddy was followed by junior Christopher Parada-Rubio in fourth place (17:13.10), senior Ryan Kehoe in sixth place in the first race and seventh overall (17:57.60), and sophomore Daniel Laird in seventh place in the first race and 12th overall (18:15.70).
Winder-Barrow’s teams will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 19, when they compete in the fourth annual Apple Hawkins Invitational at Apalachee High School. There will be multiple heats with races beginning at 8 a.m.
VOLLEYBALL: AHS, WBHS go 1-2 at North Cobb playdate
Both Apalachee and Winder-Barrow won their first matches before dropping their final two in a playdate at North Cobb High School on Saturday.
The Wildcats (10-10) shut out Wheeler County 2-0 (25-16, 25-15) before a shutout loss against Lee County (19-25, 8-25) and a 2-1 defeat against Marietta (22-25, 25-23, 9-15).
The Bulldoggs (10-18) knocked off Lumpkin County 2-0 (25-16, 25-17) before losing to North Cobb 2-0 (16-25, 24-26) and East Coweta 2-0 (21-25, 17-25).
Winder-Barrow had its first pair of GHSA Region 8-AAAAAA matches at home Tuesday, Sept. 15, against Shiloh and Buford. The Bulldoggs will be back in action Thursday with a pair of non-region matches at Oconee County against the Warriors and Jackson County.
Apalachee will open Region 8-AAAAA play at 6 p.m. Thursday with a best-of-five match at Walnut Grove.
