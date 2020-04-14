Georgia's primary election, including the presidential preference primary, has been postponed three weeks to June 9 amid the coronavirus pandemic, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced April 9.
The general primary election had been scheduled for May 19 and the presidential primary originally scheduled for March 24 had been pushed back to that date as well as the virus began its spread across Georgia.
But Raffensperger said the primary needed to be delayed again out of health concerns for voters and poll workers if early voting had begun April 27 as planned. Early voting is now scheduled to begin May 18 and the voter registration deadline is May 11.
The announcement came a day after Gov. Brian Kemp extended the statewide public health emergency declaration until May 13 and extended the statewide shelter-in-place order through the end of April.
Raffensperger said the extension of the emergency declaration gave him the authority to further delay the primary.
“This decision allows our office and county election officials to continue to put in place contingency plans to ensure that voting can be safe and secure when in-person voting begins and prioritizes the health and safety of voters, county election officials, and poll workers," he said in a news release.
Raffensperger said his office had received reports of "mounting difficulties" from county election officials, particularly in southwest Georgia, and that it was not feasible for early in-person voting to begin April 27 when the virus is not currently projected to peak in the state until around April 24.
While all of Georgia's 6.9 million active voters were mailed absentee ballot request forms and encouraged to vote by mail, in-person voting locations must remain open.
“I certainly realize that every difficulty will not be completely solved by the time in-person voting begins for the June 9 election, but elections must happen even in less than ideal circumstances,” Raffensperger said. “Just like our brave health care workers and first responders, our county election officials and poll workers are undertaking work critical to our democracy, and they will continue to do this critical work with all the challenges that the current crisis has brought forth. This postponement allows us to provide additional protection and safety resources to county election officials, poll workers, and voters without affecting the November election.”
People can still mail in their absentee ballot request forms with the May 19 date on them and they will be processed. An absentee ballot with the June 9 date will then be sent to them.
Anyone who already voted in the presidential preference primary before it was postponed will have their vote counted and all others will have the chance to make their selection.
Barrow County elections director Monica Franklin said last week her office had received over 4,000 absentee ballot applications and was "working very hard to get the requests entered into our system."
While there have been various media reports of poll workers quitting around the state, Franklin said most poll workers in Barrow had indicated they were willing to work the May 19 date and were being contacted to see if that would still be the case for the June 9 date.
"We have a very dedicated group of citizens that love what they do and I could not ask for a better group of workers," Franklin said.
