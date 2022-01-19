Stop by the Nicholson Public Library to keep the children busy during the winter months.
"From books to the latest DVDs, we offer an ever increasing selection of books for all ages," says library manager Rhonda O'Keeffe. "We offer dramatic play areas, take and make crafts, Early Literacy Stations, and a scavenger hunt. In addition to the digital resources, we offer, check out one of our cultural attraction passes. A PINES library is free to Georgia residents."
PROGRAMS
Wizards, witches, and muggles of all ages are invited to the Nicholson Public Library to celebrate 25 Years of Magic with Harry Potter at a special program on Feb. 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
"Meet Mark Braught, the illustrator and artist for the first Harry Potter movie merchandise, enjoy activities, crafts, and trivia," O'Keeffe states. "Dress up is encouraged, but not required. The program is free and open to Harry Potter fans of all ages."
ADULT BOOK CLUB
The Hidden Gems Adult Book Club meets the third Thursday of the month at 1:30 p.m. This month’s read is "The Girls Are All So Nice Here." Copies of each month’s selection are available for check out at our circulation desk.
STORY TIME
Join Ms. Irma each month on the Harold S. Swindle Facebook page, for Nicholson Spanish Storytime,
PASSPORT
The library is a passport acceptance agency with trained and certified agents by the U.S. Department of State available to initiate and “execute” passport services. Call and book an appointment or visit http://travel.state.gov for more information.
The Nicholson Public Library has Mobile Hotspots for check out, as well as also offering faxing, printing, and scanning for a nominal charge.
HOURS
The library is Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m,. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays, 10 a.m. ti 2 p.m.
Tuesday, January 25, the library will be open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. The library is located at 5466 U.S. Highway 441 South.
For more information, call 706-757-3577 or visit, http://nicholson.prlib.org, or Facebook (Harold S. Swindle Public Library).
