As the tax assessors prepares to issue its annual notices to property owners throughout the county May 6, there's a few misconceptions about the Tax Assessor's Office and its role in the county, including what it does, what it responsible for and who it answers to.
"We're misconceived in a lot of different ways," said Barrow County Tax Assessor Guy Rogers, who believes the main misconceptions are its dealings with the school board, millage rates and how it assesses value.
"You wouldn’t believe how many people come into the office and argue with us about the school tax," said Rogers.
"It is very misconceived that we have the authority to do something with the school tax," he said, adding that round 65 percent of each tax bill in Barrow goes towards funding schools.
As the bulk recipient of tax revenues in the county, the school board's 18.6 percent millage rate is over three times that of most of its municipalities including Winder's 6.434% , Auburn's 4.931% and Statham's 4.003% rate.
Behind school taxes, county maintenance and operation tax (County M & O) is the second highest in Barrow County at 8.78% millage rate.
According to Rogers, differences between municipalities depends on how much service is delivered to citizens, such as fire, police, roads and services.
The tax assessor valuates property value on a given date using defined procedures using an estimate of value known as fair market value, which means the amount a knowledgeable buyer would pay and a willing seller would accept for the property "at an arm's length, bona fide sale," according to the Georgia Department of Revenue.
"The biggest question in peoples minds is how they get to their value for sales or comparable sales," said Rogers.
Barrow County calculates the property tax due based on the fair market value of the home or property in question, as determined by the Barrow County Property Tax Assessor. Each property is individually set each year and any improvements or additions made to your property may increase its appraised value.
The process in determining the fair market value of real property consists of existing zoning and use of the property, existing covenants or restrictions and an other factors while the ocal market provides the basis for the assessor's analysis. The "bread and butter" each year is making sure sales are good, valid, fair market transaction sales by looking into income, cost and market," said Rogers.
Property owners are encouraged to use their right to appeal the property tax amount charged and request a reassessment if the value determined by the Barrow County Tax Assessor's office is believed to be incorrect. To appeal the Barrow County property tax, you must contact the Barrow County Tax Assessor's Office.
