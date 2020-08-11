The City of Jefferson proposes maintaining a millage rate of 5.75 for its proposed 2020-21 budget, but must host public hearings in September in order to finalize that rate.
City administrator Priscilla Murphy presented the proposed 5.75 rate during the city council’s Aug. 10 meeting. But since the tax digest grew in 2020, maintaining that rate — instead of rolling it back – would constitute a tax increase and require the hearings.
“I feel like to keep providing the services that we need to provide, we need to keep the millage rate at least what it is now because we still have so many unknowns right now,” Murphy said.
Jefferson will host the required three hearings next month, though those dates were not announced at the Aug. 10 meeting.
The council’s discussion of the millage rate preceded its discussion of a proposed $11.56 million budget for 2020-21. The tentative spending plan is down 0.78 percent from last year’s $11.66 million budget.
A proposed $381,175 of reserves will be used to help fund the budget.
The tentative budget includes money for two additional police officers, two police cars, additional coverage hours at the fire department and a new civic center roof.
Councilman Mark Mobley noted the $2.4 million budgeted for local option sales tax revenue — a 20 percent over last year — and suggested a more conservative figure given the economic uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In this environment, I’m concerned that we’re creating a budget that we’re not going to be able to meet,” he said.
The water and sewer budget is a proposed $7.93 million, up 10.28 percent from 2019-20.
POLICE CHIEF DISCUSSES CAMERAS IN NEIGHBORHOODS
After a recent spike in burglarized vehicles in Jefferson neighborhoods, city police chief Joe Wirthman discussed the use of license-plate reading cameras in subdivisions as a security measure.
The Jefferson Police Department responded to numerous reports of vehicles being entered and items being stolen last week.
Wirthman said he met with a private company in February that provides this service. He said homeowners’ associations can contract for this service and would retain all license-reading data. Homeowners associations would pay the entire cost for the cameras, and only police would be allowed to access this data through a memorandum of understanding.
Wirthman said the company retains the information for 30 days, then deletes it.
The company that Wirthman met with charges $2,000 annually for the camera service.
QUINN ABSENT
Mayor Steve Quinn, who is resigning his seat, was not present at the meeting. His last day as mayor is Aug. 14. Quinn said a change in his job and the impending sale of his home in Jefferson led to the decision.
Mayor pro-tem Clint Roberts conducted the meeting in Quinn’s absence.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•heard from applicants Jeremy and Delina Kozup who seek to rezone 1.316 acres on Mahaffey St. from C-1 to C-2 to allow a tenant to use the space for a gym and retail.
•discussed plans to place gateway signs at locations near the city civic center, on Winder Hwy. and on Hwy. 129. The city council 4-0 to approve a minor alteration to the sign location at the intersection of Hwy. 129 Business and the Hwy. 129 Bypass, relocating it slightly north.
•were presented budget adjustments of $7,000 for fire vehicle equipment; $55,000 to budget SPLOST 6 money to purchase extraction equipment and $188,954 to account for federal CARES act money to be used for expenses brought on the by COVID-19 pandemic. The CARES money most be spent by Sept. 1.
•discussed placing stop signs in Heritage subdivision, at the request of the homeowner’s association, to attempt to slow vehicles speeding through the neighborhood.
