A public hearing for a proposed South Hall wedding venue is on hold until next month.
Due to a clerical error within the hearing notice, the Hall County Planning Commission tabled discussion of an agri-entertainment venue request for an approximate seven-acre tract at 3555 North Bogan Rd. until Aug. 7.
John A. Moore Sr. is the project applicant.
Public hearings for building and parking setback variances related to Moore’s proposal were also pushed back to Aug. 7.
According to application documents, Moore’s plans for the venue include a 50 x 100-foot barn with an attached 70 x 100-foot pavilion. The venue would be used primarily for weddings Fridays through Sundays from 5 p.m. to 10 or 11 p.m. Community organizations would use the venue on weekdays or weekends between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
County planning staff, however, has recommended denial of the request and the variances. According to planning documents, the staff said the project is inconsistent with the residential future land use plan designation within the comprehensive plan.
This is the second proposed wedding venue in South Hall to come before the planning board since June. The commission recommended approval of a wedding and event venue on Tanners Mill Rd. June 5, which was later OK’d by the Hall County Board of Commissioners on July 13.
In a separate agri-entertainment application, discussion of a proposed corn maze and pumpkin patch in South Hall on approximately 17 acres on Lanier Islands Pkwy. is on hold again. The applicant requested postponement until the planning commission’s Aug. 7 meeting.
The proposed site is 5351 Lanier Islands Pkwy., 0.2 miles from the intersection of Gainesville Hwy. The applicants, Keith Bell and Chad Bell, want to develop an agri-entertainment business featuring a three-acre corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon rides, children’s activities and a walk-through Christmas light tour. Other features would include a jumping pillow, a playground, a corn pit, a picnic area and wagon-ride farm tours of the property.
The item initially came before the planning commission on May 15, but the board considered the plan too vague to make a recommendation, voting to table the item until its June meeting. The item has now been tabled twice more since then.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.