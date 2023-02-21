The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Feb. 27 (6 p.m.) related to plans for expansion of Del Webb at Chateau Elan.
The applicant, PulteGroup, seeks planned unit development (PUD) amendments from the original master plan, which called for a continuation of Chateau Elan. These would now be separate neighborhoods and would not connect.
With this project, Pulte also seeks to annex and rezone to PUD 14.61 acres in Gwinnett County on Duncan Creek Rd. into town as part of Del Webb at Chateau Elan. It will develop 28 homes on this tract. The annexation tract will connect existing Del Webb at Chateau Elan with two other tracts, already within the town limits, where 255 homes will be developed.
Additionally, a separate residential development of John Wieland homes — situated next to three holes on the Chateau Elan Woodlands Golf Course — is proposed for 62 lots.
According to documents submitted by Pulte, the requested amendments to the PUD include eliminating road connections into Chateau Elan neighborhoods and layout changes to the homes.
The Braselton Town Council will hold a separate public hearing on these items on March 9 at 4:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.