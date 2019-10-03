Public meetings held in Madison County include:
•Madison County Board of Commissioners — an agenda-setting meeting is held on the final Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the government complex on Albany Avenue in Danielsville. A business meeting is then held on the first Monday of the month at 6 p.m. at the same locale.
•Madison County Planning and Zoning Commission — the first and third Tuesdays of the month at 6:30 p.m. in the government complex.
•Madison County Board of Education — the second Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in the library at the Board of Education Professional Learning Center.
•Madison County Board of Tax Assessors — meets the second Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the conference room of the Madison County government complex in Danielsville. The public is invited to attend all meetings of the board of assessors.
•The Madison County Industrial Development and Building Authority — the third Monday of the month at 6 p.m. in the public meeting room of the old county courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
•The Madison County Board of Elections and Registration — meets the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 pm in the Board of Elections and Registration Office, 94 Spring Lake Drive, Danielsville.
•The Madison-Oglethorpe Foster Parent Association — meets on the fourth Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Baptist Church. The meetings always start with a potluck meal. Anyone interested in foster care is welcome to attend.
•The Madison County Recreation Department Board — meets quarterly (January, April, July and October). The board meets the third Tuesday of those months at 6:30 p.m.
•Danielsville City Council — holds monthly work sessions the last Monday of each month beginning at 7 p.m. Regularly scheduled council meetings are held on the second Monday of each month beginning at 7 p.m.
•Colbert City Council — the first Monday at 7 p.m. in Colbert City Hall.
•Carlton City Council — the first Tuesday at 7 p.m. in Carlton City Hall.
•Comer City Council — the first Monday following the first Sunday of the month at 6 p.m. in Comer City Hall.
•Ila City Council — the first Monday at 7 p.m. in Ila City Hall.
•Hull City Council — the fourth Thursday at 7 p.m. in Hull City Hall.
•The Madison County High School Governance Team — the second Monday of every month at 5 p.m. in the high school media center.
•The Madison County Middle School Governance Team — the second Thursday of the month at 4 p.m. in the school media center.
•The Colbert Elementary School Governance Team — the second Thursday of each month at 2:30 p.m. in the school’s media center.
•The Comer Elementary School Governance Team — the third Thursday of each month at 7:30 a.m. in the school media center.
•The Danielsville Elementary School Governance Team — the first Thursday of the month at 7:30 a.m. in the school media center.
•The Hull-Sanford Elementary School Governance Team — the third Thursday of the month at 2:45 p.m. in the school media center.
•The Ila Elementary School Governance Team — the last Tuesday of each month in the school conference room at 7:30 a.m.
•The Broad River College and Career Academy governance meeting meets the second Monday of the month at 3:30 p.m. in the Broad River CCA conference room.
•The Pilot Club of Madison County — meets on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Senior Center in Danielsville. Guests are welcome.
•The Broad River Watershed Association — meets the third Thursday of the month at 7:30 p.m. Call Ellen Forbus at 706-246-0957 for more information.
•The Madison County American Legion Post 39 — meets the last Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. at the American Legion Building on Crawford W. Long Street.
•The Sherwood Forest Neighborhood Watch committee — meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Danielsville City Hall.
•The Madison County Library Board of Trustees — meets quarterly on the second Thursday in January, April, July and October at 4:30 p.m. in the public meeting room of the Madison County Library on Hwy. 98 West. These meetings are open to the public.
•Parent Talk Sessions: fourth Tuesdays, lunch and learn, 1 to 2 p.m., in the Madison County Chamber board room; dinner hour from 6 to 7 at the Madison County Health Department. RSVP by fourth Monday at 706-795-2131.
•M.A.R.T. (Madison Area Resource Team) a MC Family Connection Collaborative meets every fourth Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Madison County Library meeting room.
•Madison County Women in Business — meets the fourth Thursday of the month at 11:45 a.m. at the historic Danielsville courthouse in the center of Danielsville.
•The Comer Lions Club — meets at the Madison County Fairgrounds every second and fourth Thursday at 7 p.m., April through September; then once per month every second Thursday at 6:30 p.m. October through March. The public is invited to attend, members stated. For more information, contact 706-202-2695 or 706-783-2151.
