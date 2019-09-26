The following local government agencies hold regular meetings which are open to the public:
•Homer Downtown Development Authority meets on the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at city hall.
•Maysville City Council, 7 p.m., first Monday of each month upstairs at city hall.
•Maysville Zoning Committee meets the fourth Monday night of the month at 7 p.m. at 4 Homer Street. If there are no agenda items, the meeting is not held.
•Banks County Planning Commission, 6 p.m., first Tuesday of each month at the Banks County Courthouse Annex, Hudson Ridge, Homer.
•Gillsville City Council, 7 p.m., first Tuesday of each month at the city park building.
•Banks County Board of Education, 7 p.m., third Monday of each month at the BOE office. The work session is held on the Thursday prior to the regular meeting.
•Baldwin City Council, 6:30 p.m., second and fourth Monday of each month in the courtroom at the Baldwin Police Department. A work session is held at 6:30 p.m. on the Thursday preceding the first monthly council meeting.
•Homer City Council, 6 p.m., second Tuesday of each month at city hall.
•Banks County Board of Commissioners 6:30 p.m. second Tuesday of each month at the county annex. A work session is held at 6:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month at the county annex.
•Alto City Council, 7 p.m., second Tuesday of each month at city hall with a work session held at 6:30 p.m.
•Lula City Council, 7 p.m., third Monday of each month at city hall. A work session is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month.
•Banks County Middle School Booster Club, 6:30 p.m., third Monday of each month at the Banks County Middle School lunchroom.
•The Banks County High School All Sports Booster Club meets monthly on the first Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. in the media center at the high school.
