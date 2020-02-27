Qualifying for the May general primary election is coming up next week in Braselton-area counties.
Details include:
JACKSON COUNTY
Jackson County will hold qualifying at the Gordon Street Center located at 441 Gordon St. in Jefferson, beginning Monday, March 2, and ending on Friday, March 6. Hours are Monday-Thursday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m.-noon.
Seats up for election this year and their qualifying fees include:
•Sheriff, $2,270.25
•Probate Judge, $1,894.94
•State Court Judge, $3,422.85
•Clerk of Court, $1,894.94
•Tax Commissioner, $1,894.94
•Coroner, $283.50
•Magistrate Judge, $1,894.94
•Solicitor, $3,148.37
•Surveyor, $0
•BOC chairman, $450
•BOC District 1, $300
•BOC District 2, $300
•County BOE District 1, $36
•County BOE District 4, $36
HALL COUNTY
Hall County plans qualifying March 2-6. Qualifying will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Friday, March 6, when the qualifying period closes at noon.
According to Katie Crumley, public information officer, Hall County qualifying will take place at the county Republican and Democratic headquarters unless it is a non-partisan candidate. Non-partisan candidates qualify at the Hall County Government Center.
County offices up for election and their qualifying fees include:
•State Court Judge, $5,253.67
•State Court Judge, $5,253.67
•Probate Judge, $2,533.76
•Chief Magistrate, $2,533.76
•Clerk of Courts, $2,533.76
•Sheriff, $2,597.17
•Tax Commissioner, $2,533.76
•Coroner, $395.52
•Surveyor, $35.50
•Hall County Commissioner Post 2, $162
•Hall County Commissioner Post 4, $162
•Hall County Commission Chair, $198
•Board of Education Post 3, $234
•Board of Education Post 4, $234
GWINNETT COUNTY
Qualifying for Gwinnett County political party candidates, independent candidates and nonpartisan candidates will begin Monday, March 2, at 9 a.m. and end on Friday, March 6, at noon.
Those who wish to qualify as a party candidate for Gwinnett County Offices must do so with the Gwinnett County Democratic Party or the Gwinnett County Republican Party. For information regarding locations for qualifying, contact the Democratic Party at info@gwinnettdemocrats.com or the Republican Party at chairman@gwinnettrepublicans.com.
Those who wish to qualify as independent or nonpartisan candidates will qualify at the office of the Gwinnett County Board of Voter Registrations and Elections located at 455 Grayson Hwy., Suite 200, Lawrenceville.
Fees are paid to the organization with whom the candidate qualifies.
Qualifying fees include:
•County Board of Commissioners (Chair), $1,500
•County Board of Commissioners (Districts 1 and 3), $1,350
•County Board of Education (Districts 1, 3 and 5), $520.25
•Clerk of Superior Court, $3,282.78
•Judge, State Court, $5,171.62
•Judge of Probate, $3,282.78
•Chief Magistrate, $3,282.78
•Tax Commissioner, $3,282.78
•Sheriff, $3,421.21
BARROW COUNTY
Qualifying for the May general primary election in Barrow County will be held March 2-6.
Offices up for election include county board of commissioners districts 1-3 (Republican incumbents Joe Goodman and Bill Brown and Rolando Alvarez, who won a nonpartisan special election) and chair (Republican incumbent Pat Graham); board of education districts 2, 5, 6 and at-large 8 (Republican incumbents Garey Huff, Lynn Stevens, and Rickey Bailey and Jordan Raper, who won a nonpartisan special election); sheriff (Republican incumbent Jud Smith); chief magistrate (Republican incumbent Caroline Power Evans); clerk of Superior Court (Republican incumbent Regina McIntyre); Probate Judge (Republican incumbent Tammy Brown); tax commissioner (to replace outgoing commissioner Melinda Williams) and coroner (Republican incumbent David Crosby).
Those wishing to qualify as a Republican or Democrat will need to qualify through their local parties.
Republican Party qualifying will be held at Premier Broker of Georgia, 20 North Broad St., Winder, at the following times:
•9 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 2
•5-8 p.m. March 3
•8 a.m. to 1 p.m. March 4
•5-8 p.m. March 5
•8 a.m. to noon March 6.
For more information, call 706-684-0065.
Qualifying for Democrats will be held March 3 and March 5 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Little Italy, 60 North Broad St., Winder. For more information, call 770-586-0371.
Qualifying for independent candidates will be held beginning Monday, March 2, at 9 a.m. and ending Friday, March 6, at noon at the Barrow County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, located at 233 East Broad St., Winder.
Qualifying fees are:
•$2,347.42 for sheriff
•$2,304 for chief magistrate, clerk of Superior Court, Probate Judge and tax commissioner
•$750 for BOC chair
•$180 for BOC districts 1-3
•$46 for BOE districts
•$35 for coroner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.