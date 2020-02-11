Qualifying is being held this week for an election to fill a vacated seat on the Hoschton City Council.
Hope Weeks previously held the seat, but was forced to resign her post since she is running for Hoschton mayor in the March 24 election.
Qualifying opened Monday for Weeks' at-large council seat and runs through Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 4:30 p.m.
As of press time, only one person had turned in their qualifying paperwork, Jared Thompson. Complete qualifying results will be posted on BraseltonNewsTODAY.com and in next week's paper.
The election for this council seat will be held May 19.
