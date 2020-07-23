1. The Georgia legislature recently passed a state hate crimes law. What is your position on that law and would you have supported it had you been in office this year?
Answer: The state hate crimes law was a bill that gained support from both sides of the aisle, including a large majority of Republican leaders. While the bill was not perfect, I do believe any bill that protects individuals from hate is a step in the right direction, including HB 838 the “Peace Officers Bill of Rights” which protects our first-responders from discrimination.
2. The response to the COVID virus has become political with many Republicans across the country calling for less local, state and federal interventions. With virus cases not waning this summer as some had hoped, do you think it’s time for Gov. Brian Kemp to impose a mandatory mask-wearing order when people are in public places? Do you think banning large gatherings should once again be done in the state?
Answer: I do not believe masks should be mandatory, it is a violation of your constitutional right to impose such a mandate. I do not believe large scale gatherings should be banned. I believe everyone should act in a responsible manner that is best for them and their family.
3. Confederate monuments have once again come under fire by some in response to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. What do you think should be done with Confederate monuments across the state and should the state have usurped local governments in making those decisions? Should those decision be made by local governments rather than the state?
Answer: I am always in favor of local control. I believe our mayors and county commission chairmen here in North Georgia know what is best in regard to how their cities and counties operate and how their constituents feel about important issues.
4. If elected, what top 3 issues would you champion in the state Senate?
Answer:
· Continue the growth of the Trump/Kemp economy.
· Protect our constitutional rights including the right to Life and our 2nd Amendment.
· Protect Northeast Georgia from the rising tide of socialism coming from Atlanta.
5. Tell us about yourself, career, experience and community efforts:
Answer:
I am a Christian conservative Republican, a small business owner, an attorney, a husband to my lovely wife, Ashley, and proud father to two beautiful little girls, Hallie and Hazel.
I’m a Constitutionalist and believe the Constitution was written for one purpose: to protect our God-given rights.
I’m 100% Pro-life; 100% pro-2nd Amendment; and believe in supporting President Trump’s agenda on the state level.
My campaign slogan is “Homegrown Republican” because I’m a reflection of this community. I grew up in Habersham, played Quarterback for Habersham Central, went to Georgia Tech for undergrad, then to the University of Georgia for law school.
I’m honored to have received the endorsements of my former opponents: Andy Garrison of Jackson County, Tricia Hise of Habersham County, and Lee Moore of Franklin County. I’m the only State Senate candidate in the State of Georgia who has been endorsed by Governor Nathan Deal. He’s a strong Georgia Republican who lives in our district and I believe I earned his endorsements because I’m not a politician – I am a product of this community ready to provide trustworthy representation in Atlanta.
