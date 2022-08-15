•Region: 8-AAA
•All-time record: 36-109
•Accomplishments: Advanced to the second-round of state playoffs in 2009.
•Head coach: Cameron Pettus (fourth season at East Jackson, 7-22)
•2021 record: 3-7
•Key Players: Gary Maddox, Sr., RB-S; Randy Smith, Sr., QB, WR; Quay Hill, SO., RB; Jamal Neal, OL; Tyquese Gresham, DL; Dekan Williams, JR., RB-TE; JZ Lester, WR;
•Strengths: Pettus referenced the team being “really dynamic” as their biggest strength for the upcoming season. Focusing on speed training has given the Eagles a huge advantage with their running game.
•Mark your Calendar: East Jackson has their home season opener against Franklin County on Sept. 16.
•Outlook: East Jackson has not been to the state playoffs since 2009 and Coach Pettus’ outlook on the season is high. The Eagles have a dynamic scheme on both offense and defense this upcoming season and hope to snap the 13 year long wait to make it into the AAA State Playoffs. With much improvement on both sides of the ball East Jackson’s morale is high going into the season and the Eagles are optimistic on making it to the postseason.
