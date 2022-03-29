On the high school level, Apalachee and Winder-Barrow High School athletic departments found the most success raising money this school year.
At Apalachee, the football Touchdown Club's discount cards raised the most money, totaling $13,249. Close behind was the baseball Booster Club's golf tournament at Reunion and the girls and boys soccer team's discount cards, both raised roughly $12,000. The baseball team also brought in significant funding through the sale of Atlanta Braves tickets, which brought in $11,000.
At Winder-Barrow, the single most successful fundraiser across all schools in the district, by a large measure, is the band's concession stand dollars raised from September to December, which totaled roughly $38,000.
Other successful fundraisers at WBHS were Track and Field's text-based fundraiser, which brought in nearly $14,000 and football's Kick-off Classic, which generated over $10,000.
